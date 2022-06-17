Hike in POL prices: Misery of common man continues

Islamabad: The hefty hike in prices of petroleum products for the third time in just under twenty days has started to show its effect as the transport fares that have been increased proportionately are starting to take their toll on the common man.

The goods transporters have increased fares by 40 per cent while long route transporters also increased per ticket fares by Rs100 to Rs200. Over 20 per cent of goods transporters did not ply their vehicles resulting in a shortage of food items in the open market. The prices of fruits and vegetables witnessed a rise in the open market as well.

People belonging to different walks of life have rejected the fresh hike in petroleum prices saying the hefty increase in petrol and diesel prices has broken their back. They condemned the rise in prices of oil products saying it will have repercussions on the prices of daily commodities, particularly kitchen items.

The business community has also warned of a fresh wave of inflation due to a fresh hike in POL prices. Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and All Pakistan Truck and Trailer Association also rejected the hike in prices of petroleum products. After the increase, petrol will be available at Rs233.89 per litre after a hike of Rs24.03, High Speed Diesel (HSD) at Rs263.31 per litre following a rise of Rs59.16 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs211.47 per litre after a surge of Rs29.49 and light diesel at Rs207.47 per litre after an increase of Rs29.16. It was a third increase in POL prices within 20 days.

Muhammad Asghar, a daily wager said that government should learn from the previous government how Imran’s government ended because he did not consider public issues during his tenure. “Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is also following the footsteps of Imran Khan to make the life of a common man miserable. “We are not even eating three times meals due to inflation,” he bemoaned.

The business community has rejected the present hike in POL prices. They said that already a common man was upset in the country because of ever-increasing inflation. All political parties should end the blame game, they should work hand in hand to boost up country’s economy,” they have advised. If the public came out on the roads, it would be impossible to control the law and order situation, the business community warned.

Muhammad Sajjad, an employee of a private company said that he is drawing Rs35,000 per month salary. I am living in a rented house and paying Rs9,000 rent. I am spending Rs4,000 to Rs5,000 per month on petrol in a motorbike. How we could survive in this situation, why governments do not think of a common man, he denounced.

Norin Shaikh, a student in fourth year said that before coming into power, PDM made tall claims to control this economy but this government has broken the back of the common man completely. All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad said that PDM has literally failed to control the economic situation.