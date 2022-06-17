NAB converts inquiry against Pak PWD officials into investigation

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has converted an inquiry into investigation against the officers of the Pak PWD. The officials were accused of illegal award of contracts, advance payments and embezzlement of Sustainable Development Goals' funds in Mohmand, Khyber and Bajaur districts.

The officials illegally paid 80% of the project cost to a contractor while the construction work was not done on the ground. The investigators also found fake entries of civil work in the measurement book.

The NAB has completed inquiry and the case has been converted into investigation upon confirmation of allegations. A NAB official confirmed that these payments were released without completing required formalities.

According to NAB sources, it was revealed that the same contractor was awarded around 16 schemes in three districts amounting to Rs 1,859 million. An amount of Rs 1,337.42 million was paid to the contractor in advance without any civil work on the ground. Although the contractor did not carry out the work, fraudulent entries were made in the measurement book.

The inquiry said 16 schemes of Rs 659 million for District Mohmand, 12 schemes amounting to Rs 500 million for District Khyber and 20 schemes amounting to Rs 700 million for District Bajaur were approved under the Prime Minister Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme for the year 2021-2022. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Pak PWD authorities released up to 80% funds of the total PC-I amount soon after the issuance of the work order. The overpayment of Rs 346 million was made to the contractor against the schemes of District Mohmand.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 316.45 million has been released to the contractor at District Khyber of which Rs 202.94 million have been overpaid against which no work has been done on the ground. Likewise, Rs 292.77 million have been overpaid to the contractor against which work was not carried out in District Bajaur.

So, collectively, an amount of Rs 841.71 million has been overpaid to the contractor despite the fact that no work has been carried out by him. Interestingly, the contractor has made fake entries in the measurement book.