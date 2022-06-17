There is a term called ‘national interests’ which, unfortunately, is missing from our political hierarchy. All political parties are only interested in downplaying the other without bothering about the consequences this country will face if the system fails. The opposition parties are waiting eagerly for the country to default, and one feels sorry to say that they want the country to face a Sri Lanka-like situation.
Imran Khan is still after state institutions. If things remain as is, we may witness another ‘doctrine of necessity’. It is unclear who is encouraging Khan to go this route, but whoever is doing so will not reap any benefits of this debacle. The worst part of it is that only the poor and middle class will be left to suffer, and those who are responsible for this fiasco will leave the country for a comfortable life abroad.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
