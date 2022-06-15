Ahsan asks people to cut back on tea

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday urged people to reduce their tea consumption to reduce Pakistan's import bill, a TV channel reported.

Talked to reporters after appearing in a hearing of the Narowal sports complex case against him, Ahsan said the PTI government tried for four years, but could not prove anything against him.

He said people should lessen their tea consumption until Pakistan becomes self-sufficient in tea production. He said the government needs the support of the people and traders to rescue the country. Markets should be closed at 8pm, he added. He said Imran Khan should refrain from misleading people, adding that former prime minister's real fear is the foreign funding case.