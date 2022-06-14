Nokia produces over one million phones in Pakistan

KARACHI: Nokia has produced over one million locally assembled mobile phones in Pakistan in 6 months after setting up assembly unit in the country, The News learnt on Monday.

“The plant capacity is to produce over half a million mobile phones per month and our aim is to assemble complete range of Nokia phones from Pakistan,” said Arif Shafique, country manager Pakistan HMD Global, home of Nokia phones.

He added that the company was aiming to scale up productions every month to meet demand of Pakistani consumers. “The demand for our handsets has been evident in the local market with production of over one million units in a very short span of time.”

The company partnered with Techno Pak Electronics (Private) Limited last year in setting up assembly plant of Nokia phones in the country, which has invested an amount of $2 million in its factory and related channels in 2021, generating over 500 skilled jobs so far.

Shafique was of the new that Nokia phones had continued to be a favourite product among different ages of mobile phone users in the country. “Opening the facility in Pakistan is not only an important business decision for us, but also a historic initiative as we continue to expand our global footprint with it.”

He shared that the company has aimed to scale up productions every month to meet demand of consumers, expressing hope that local authorities and regulators would continue to extend their support to the industry for doing business and making investments in the country.

The assembly plant of Nokia phones in Korangi, Karachi reached completion in December 2021. The unit produces various designs of mobile handsets. Pakistan has an enduring association with mobile phones companies, which has translated into strong brand affinities. With country’s mobile phone penetration at 193 million and the mobile industry’s contribution to the economy is expected to reach $24 billion in 2023.