Two cops die in Upper Kohistan road mishap

MANSEHRA: Two policemen were killed when a patrolling vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Panibah area of Upper Kohistan on Friday.

“The police mobile van went out of the driver’s control and fell into the ravine,” Tahir Iqbal, the district police officer, told reporters at Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

The patrolling vehicle was taking a round at the Karakoram Highway for the safety of passengers when the driver lost control over the steering and it plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Dasu where doctors pronounced both of them dead.Those who died in the line of duty were identified as Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Iftikhar, residents of Swabi.