Friday June 10, 2022
National

BISHAM: Man, woman killed in forest fire

June 10, 2022

BISHAM: A man and a woman were killed in the fire that erupted in the forest in Piyaz area in Bisham tehsil in Shangla district on Thursday. The bodies were shifted to the hospital in Bisham.

