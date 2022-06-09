‘Peddling malicious allegations’: No one asked me to leave Imran, join Sharif, says Tarin

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday issued a warning and said that it reserves the right to take legal action against people involved in “peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies” against its leadership.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “insinuations made by people on social media quoting the former finance minister Shaukat Tarin is baseless propaganda”.
It added that the same has also been duly rebutted by Tarin himself, reported Geo News.
“Peddling malicious allegations and blatant lies against the institution and its leadership to promote vested interests is condemnable and the institution reserves the right to take legal action against those involved,” warned the Army.
The move came in response to a tweet by a journalist on social media claiming that Tarin was asked to betray PTI Chairman Imran Khan and help Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. An hour later, Tarin also categorically denied the news and clarified that he was never asked by anyone in the establishment to leave Khan and join Sharif’s government.
