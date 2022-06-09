Al-Qaeda warns India over Holy Prophet remarks

NEW DELHI: Al-Qaeda has issued a statement warning that it will carry out suicide attacks against India in retaliation to blasphemous remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).
After the international backlash, the ruling BJP had suspended national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial statements on the Prophet (PBUH).
It also referred to the Ghazwa-e-Hind, a theologically contentious but popular prophecy referring to an apocalyptic war on India that will precede the Yawm al-Qiyamah, or God’s final day of judgment.
