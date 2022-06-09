Another fire on Margalla Hills

Islamabad : Another fire which erupted in Talhar area of Margalla on Wednesday afternoon was partially controlled following hectic efforts of four hours.

According to reports, the fire started from Talhar village at around 3 p.m. and soon spread and reached in front of a restaurant.

Available sources said that around 100 workers of the Environment wing, one vehicle and fire-brigade and 10 water tankers participated in fire-extinguishing efforts. The fire, in jungle in front of a famous restaurant was controlled at around 7 p.m.

The CDA fire-figbting staff came into action immediately after the fire incident was reported.

The CDA management was asking for helicopter due to intensity of fire in Talhar village.

Director General Environment of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Irfan Niazi said that there is agriculture land owned by resident of Talhar village and no house is located there. “No loss of life of lives or property was reported,” he said.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on her twitter said that firemen from CDA have moved up to the restaurant area now to fight their fourth fire of the day..

She said that last year, firemen fought fire that damaged area of 189 acres. This year, she said despite more fires, the combined vigilance has controlled damaged to 45 acres in the Margalla Hills National Park.