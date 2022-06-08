Like a curse

Loadshedding is a never-ending issue of Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif recently took notice of the prolonged hours of loadshedding, and yet there have not been any improvements so far. The people of Pakistan are facing a lot of trouble because of these power outages.

It seems that government officials are busy travelling to other countries and are not concerned about loadshedding. In rural areas, power remains out for a total of 20 hours. The government must take serious steps to resolve the issue.

Bilal Mumtaz

Turbat