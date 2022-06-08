 
close
Wednesday June 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Like a curse

June 08, 2022

Loadshedding is a never-ending issue of Pakistan. PM Shehbaz Sharif recently took notice of the prolonged hours of loadshedding, and yet there have not been any improvements so far. The people of Pakistan are facing a lot of trouble because of these power outages.

It seems that government officials are busy travelling to other countries and are not concerned about loadshedding. In rural areas, power remains out for a total of 20 hours. The government must take serious steps to resolve the issue.

Bilal Mumtaz

Turbat

Comments

    S. M. Farooq Sagri commented 19 hours ago

    Load shedding is our long outstanding problem. We can not resolve it, because we are not capable to do it. We don't know how to resolve things, we are just immature. Please relax and enjoy the natural weather.

    0 0