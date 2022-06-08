PBC holds gender diversity awards

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) on Tuesday organised Gender Diversity Awards to support economic opportunities for women in the country.
The organisers announced online marketplace Daraz PK as Employee of Choice for the awards.
Supported by UK Aid, the awards celebrated private sector employers in the country committed to emopowering women in the workplace.
Companies were judged on five key gender principles - promoting gender equality at leadership and policy level, ensuring a diverse workforce, eliminating gender pay gaps, creating an optimal workplace culture, and providing coaching and mentoring for women employees.
Daraz PK received the highest score using the scorecard developed by IFC and PBC.
Speaking on the occasion, PBC CEO Ehsan Malik said companies could attract the best talent by implementing gender inclusive policies and disclosure practices.
The awards had given them a chance to work with country’s leading firms to help improve working environment and opportunities for women in the workplace, he added.
Second and third place were awarded to K-Electric and Engro Fertilizers Ltd, respectively, while seven companies received honorable mention awards, which include Nestle Pakistan Ltd, Engro Vopak & Elengy Terminals, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, Pepsicola International, MG Apparel, Telenor Pakistan, and English Biscuit Manufacturers.
