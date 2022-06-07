FBISE signs MoU for career counselling services

Islamabad: The JnS Education Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education for collaboration. The MoU was inked by FBISE chairman Qaiser Alam and JnS Education Group managing director Arfat Jamil.

Under the MoU, the UK-based overseas educational consultancy will offer career counselling services to students, help them apply for and attain admissions to foreign universities, and hold skills enhancing workshops for them. It will arrange training programmes and workshops for teachers as well.

The JnS Education Group specialised in university placements and admission support services for candidates interested in studying in Australia, Canada, the UK, the USA, Germany and Malaysia, and is the only provider of the Pearson Test of English Academic, a computer-based academic English language test for non-native English speakers wanting to study abroad, in Pakistan.