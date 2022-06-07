PM to address Pre-budget Business Conference today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address a day-long Pre-budget Business Conference today to explore avenues for consensus-based economic measures with all stakeholders on board.

In line with the prime minister’s vision of the Charter of Economy and an inclusive economic policy-making approach, the conference will bring together leaders from a wide range of sectors at a single platform for a vibrant and interactive dialogue. The PM will take stock of recommendations presented by the participants for a prosperous economy with a rock-solid foundation for development.

The conference will focus on the PM’s vision of a Pakistan where social, political and economic rights of people are ensured. Through mutual consultation, the conference will endeavour to find ways to end the economic strife of people and help the nation get back on the path to a better future. The day-long meaningful and substantive conference will feature industry leaders from agriculture, IT, textile, manufacturing and other sectors. The participants will assess Pakistan’s existing economic challenges and devise short, medium and long-term solutions.

The event will evaluate options and opportunities for employment and business for all and eliminating poverty and providing a decent standard of living for all the citizens. This initiative will also welcome recommendations from the participants for the budget 2022-23. Through an engagement process among stakeholders from the business community, it will also formulate proposals for the budget 2022-23.