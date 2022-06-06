Forest fire: KP ‘declines’ PM’s offer to use Centre’s copter

MINGORA: Fires in three out of four areas in Swat were brought under control, officials said on Sunday. The areas where the fires were extinguished included Abuha area of Barikot, Pathane area near Mingora, Kot and Segram area of Kabal tehsil in Swat.

The official said that efforts were underway to control the fire in Kot area of Charbagh while a fire broke out in Sarsenai and Deolai areas in Kabal, Chamtalai area of Khwaza. On the other hand, forest fires in the mountains of Chakesar in Shangla and Elam mountains in Buner were brought under control.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said it seemed that the fire was set on purpose in the Aboha area of Barikot. He said that investigation was underway. The district administration, the Forest department and Rescue teams were working together to put out the blaze, and helicopters were called in to prevent the blaze from spreading due to dry weather and high winds.

"We have succeeded in extinguishing the fire in Aboha, Pthanai, Segram, Sersenai, Kot and Muraday areas of Swat. However, efforts are underway to control the spread of fire in the hilly areas of Karakar, Chamtalai, Behar and Barham Pati," said Waseem Khan, the district Forest Officer (DFO), Swat Range. He added the forest in Sersenai on 15 hectares planted under the Billion Tree Tsunami project was destroyed.

"We have formed a four-member committee to probe the causes of fires in the forests. The committee includes members from Special Branch, Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau," said Junaid Khan, adding that those found guilty would be dealt with an iron hand.

He added that personnel from Rescue, local administration, Pak Army, and Forest department were busy controlling the spread of fire in various parts of the district. Deputy Commissioner Shangla Zia Ur Rahman told this scribe that fire had been controlled in Alijan Sar area of Chakesar in Shangla. He maintained that those who died from the forest related fires were laid to rest. He added the provincial government would compensate the families of the deceased.

APP adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed to provide two helicopters to extinguish the forest fire in Patnai area of Swat. The prime minister issued the direction on the request of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). A request was made for support in controlling the fire, considering the dry weather and blowing of strong winds, which could rage the flames.

District administration, Forest department and Rescue 1122 teams have been busy in Patnai, Babuzai area of Mingora to control the fire. Accepting the request of local administration and other allied departments, the prime minister directed for immediate aerial support to control the wild blaze.