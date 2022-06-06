Australia accuses China of dangerous interception

Sydney: Australia on Sunday accused the Chinese military of putting an Australian Defence Force flight crew at risk when their plane was intercepted late last month over the South China Sea.
Defence Minister Richard Marles revealed a Chinese strike fighter had on May 26 intercepted an Australian P-8 surveillance craft, flying close and releasing flares before it accelerated and cut in front of the plane.
"At that moment, (the Chinese plane) then released a bundle of chaff which contains small pieces of aluminium, some of which were ingested into the engine of the P-8 aircraft," Marles told media on Sunday.
