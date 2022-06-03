UHS Board considers thesis reports

LAHORE:The 178th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram in the chair.

The board considered the thesis reports of Dr Ambreen Tauseef PhD (Physiology), Dr Maleeha Ali Khan MPhil (Haematology), Dr Sana Akhlaq MPhil (Physiology), Dr Shafaq Mahmood MPhil (Histopathology), Dr Ajmal Farooq MHPE, Dr Shirza Mumtaz MHPE, Dr Muhammad Arfan Ishaque MS (Plastic Surgery), Dr Zaigham Hussain MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Shoaib Anwar MS (General Surgery), Dr Hafiz M Rauf Azam MS (Urology), Dr Waqas Ahmed MS (Urology), Dr M Adeel Rauf MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Ayaz Haider MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Isbah Zaidi MD (Paediatrics), Dr Waqar Ashraf MD (Peads Medicine), Dr Mohsin Mahmood M.D. (Cardiology), Dr Rukhsana Akram MDS (Prosthodontics), Dr Neha Usman MDS (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery), Dr Qanbar Abbas Naqvi MPhil (Anatomy), Dr Zeeshan Shoukat MD (Cardiology), Dr Jauhar Khan MD (Internal Medicine), Dr Rana Muhammad Umar MD (Nephrology), Dr Farrukh Ahmad Sandhu MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Nasir Ali Qambrani MS (Anaesthesia), Dr Saddam Hussein Qasem Al-Awsh MS (General Surgery), Dr Naeem-ul-Hassan MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Muhammad Kashif Arslan MS (Paediatric Surgery) and Dr Shaheen Khan Bahadar MS (Urology). The synopses of 46 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses.

seminar: Punjab University College of Art & Design’s Department Graphic Design organised a seminar on modern trends in advertising. In the seminar, the speakers shed light on the topic in detail. Ali Hassan, Umar Daraz, Chairman Department of Graphic Design Asrar Hussain Chishti, Director Postgraduate Research Centre of Creative Arts Dr Ahmad Bilal, faculty members and students attended the seminar.

posted: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has entrusted Muhammad Usman, (PAS/BS-19), Special Secretary (Development & Reforms), SHC&MED additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Punjab Health Foundation in addition to his own duties with immediate effect and till further orders. The notification has been issued in this regard on Thursday.

Environment Day: The UVAS Lahore organised various activities to mark World Environment Day. A walk, a seminar, an inter-varsity poster and model making from reusable waste items competitions featured the day observed with the theme “Only One Earth.” The purpose of the event was to create awareness about importance of earth and strategies to conserve and protect environment.