Tuesday May 31, 2022
Drama serial ‘Choraha’ launch on Geo TV today

By Mohammad Nasir
May 31, 2022

KARACHI: The new drama serial ‘Choraha,’ pivoting around a plot of the digital world's deception, will start today (Tuesday) on the country’s most popular entertainment channel, “Geo TV”. The play is written by Edison Idris Masih and directed by Ahsan Talesh. The series revolves around a family which does not have any male members.

