Alvi, PM, Bilawal, Imran greet CPNE office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

He extended his congratulatory message to CPNE president Kazim Khan, senior president Ayaz Khan, secretary general Aamir Mahmood and other elected members of the body, the PM Office media wing said in a press release. The prime minister said that journalism and freedom of expression were the requisite constitutional requirements for strengthening of democracy. He reiterated that the coalition government not only firmly believed in the protection of media freedom but also taking steps for its promotion. The prime minister observed that the CPNE was an important media organization and expressed to work in collaboration with it for the promotion of media freedom and freedom of expression. He prayed for the success of the newly elected body to carry out their responsibilities of serving journalists/mediapersons and journalism and extended his government’s support in this regard. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also felicitated the newly-elected body.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Kazim Khan on being re-elected President of the CPNE. “I believe the CPNE can play a major role in responsible journalism and will protect people’s right to know and freedom of speech,” he tweeted.

President Arif Alvi also congratulated the new office bearers.