Three brothers booked for killing teenage boy

Police have booked three brothers, who apparently belong to an influential family, in a murder case of a teenage boy, Jazlan Faisal, who was killed a few days ago over a petty issue in a housing society on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Jazlan was shot dead and his friend, Shahmir, 20, injured on May 24 over a personal dispute inside the housing society. Police and the victim’s family said the incident had occurred during a quarrel among youths over rash driving.

An FIR No. 222/22 under the sections 302,324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered on the request of Jazlan’s uncle, Arif Sabir, at the Gadap City police station.

The complainant nominated three brothers in the FIR — Ahsan, Irfan and Hasnain. He stated that Jazlan and two others had gone to the housing society to visit their friend where a scuffle occurred between him and a motorcyclist over rash driving, upon which the motorcyclist called his brothers who opened indiscriminate fire, killing the teenager on the spot and injuring his brother, Shahmir.

Police said that both the victims and suspects were students belonging to affluent families.

The killing of Jazlan became a top trend on social media where activists launched a campaign posting videos and pictures of the suspects carrying weapons, demanding their immediate arrests.