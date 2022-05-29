UoW holds open house & job fair

Wah Cantt : Wah Engineering College, University of Wah organised 11th open house & job fair, says a press release.

Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) graced the occasion as chief guest.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, vice chancellor, University of Wah welcomed the chief guest upon his arrival. A total of 66 Final Year Projects (FYPs) were exhibited by the undergraduate students from multiple departments including Electrical, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Chemical, Civil, Mechanical Engineering Technology and Computer Science.

As many as 70 representatives from 24 well-reputed organisations and various well reputed private industrial setups attended this significant event. The participants appreciated the efforts of the students. The company representatives conducted interviews of the graduating students for their future placements in their respective setups. The chief guest visited different stalls and lauded the hard work and accomplished projects of the students.

Later on, he distributed cash prizes and certificates among the winners and runners-up project teams from each department. Chairman PEC congratulated the vice chancellor on attaining 9th position in Pakistan according to the Impact Rankings 2022. The Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, presented a souvenir to the chief guest as a token of remembrance and appreciated the efforts of all for organizing an extremely successful event. In the end, Dr Adnan Tariq, Dean Faculty of Engineering, thanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion with their presence.