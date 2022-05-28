Increase in prices of essential items condemned

Islamabad : The National Labour Federation (NLF) during a meeting on Friday, condemned increase in prices of petroleum products and essential commodities.

Addressing the meeting, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati pointed out prices of essential item like flour, sugar, ghee and pulses have increased in the last few days in contradiction to government’s claims of giving relief to the masses.

He said that leaders of the incumbent had claimed that they would bring down prices of flour to Rs1,200 per 40 kilogram, sugar Rs50 per kilogram and petrol to Rs70 per litre but on assuming power acted otherwise.

He alleged the coalition partners in the Government came to power only to protect themselves from accountability.

Swati said that a day after making changes in the accountability laws from the National Assembly to end corruption cases against their leaders, the government dropped petrol bomb on the masses. He called upon the working class and people from other walks of life to elect honest leaders in next elections.