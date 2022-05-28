Pakistan observes Youm-e-Takbeer today

ISLAMABAD: Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed today (May 28) with national zeal and fervour to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’. It was aimed at highlighting the importance of "Youm-e-Takbeer", Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has already announced 10-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests. —APP Our correspondent adds: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that 28th May is the day of pride for the nation as Pakistan became a nuclear power and rendered a unique position among Muslim Ummah and the world.

“The founder of this programme was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose dream of an invincible Pakistan materialized and Pakistan became a nuclear power on 28th May 1998,” he expressed these views on the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer commemorated across the country every year on 28th May.

“This day reminds the services rendered by civilian and military leaders to make Pakistan a nuclear power, and this was the day when the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led the nation and Pakistan became the 7th Atomic Power country in the world, he said.

Raja Pervez Ashraf also applauded the unforgettable role of late Pakistani Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to make Pakistan a nuclear power. He said that as a nation we must strive hard to make Pakistan an economically independent and welfare state.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani also congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer. He said that Pakistan successfully became a nuclear power in the world by detonating five nuclear warheads on this day. Durani said that Pakistan had the honour of becoming the first nuclear state in the Islamic world.

“This power made Pakistan's defence invincible.” He also applauded the hero of the nation late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who, with his unflinching resolve and commitment, fought out all threats to the nation and his life to make Pakistan a nuclear power.