Accountability court allows NICVD chief to travel abroad

An accountability court permitted on Wednesday the executive director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), Dr Nadeem Qamar, who faces an inquiry in connection with alleged corruption and maladministration in the health facility, to travel abroad for three weeks.

Accountability Court-I Judge Abdul Ghani Soomro approved an application filed by Dr Qamar, brother of PPP MNA Naveed Qamar, seeking permission to travel to London subject to submission of a Rs500,000 surety. He has already been granted pre-arrest bail by the court.

The NICVD chief and others are facing an inquiry initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds and illegal appointments in the cardiac facility.

Advocate Ayan Mustafa, Dr Qamar’s lawyer, moved the plea stating that his client desired to travel to London on a private visit. He contended that the case was at an inquiry stage and the national graft buster had already wound up its investigation against the applicant. He pleaded with the court to let his client fly out of the country.

To a question, the investigation officer informed the court that the name of the accused had not been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The judge allowed Dr Qamar to travel abroad for a period of three weeks starting May 27.

At the previous hearing, the court had restrained the NICVD head from flying abroad without its permission. Advocate GM Bhutto, who appeared in the court on behalf of a suspended officer of the hospital, Dr Tariq Sheikh, had pointed out that Dr Qamar had purportedly obtained a no-objection certificate from the province’s chief secretary to travel to the UK for three weeks. He said the accused had not intimated the court or the NAB authorities about the travel plan.