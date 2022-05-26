 
Thursday May 26, 2022
National

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

By Our Correspondent
May 26, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A PAF trainer aircraft crashed near Mianwali during a routine training mission, the spokesman of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said on Wednesday. The pilot ejected safely while no loss of life or property was reported on the ground. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

