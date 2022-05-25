Citizens urged to use water judiciously

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Tuesday urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency was facing water shortage due to increase in demand and power load-shedding.
According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the officers concerned had been directed to make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas through tube wells.
But, the operation of the tube wells was also affected due to power load-shedding, he added. He said, there were problems in water supply due to continuous power outage. It was necessary to run motors for water supply along with water treatment, he said adding, the load-shedding was affecting the operation of the pumping stations.
Water could not be stored in storage tanks and the citizens should be careful in using water. The citizens should also cooperate with WASA, he added. The officers were instructed to ensure water supply particularly to the most affected areas through water boozers and utilise all available resources to address complaints of the citizens.
