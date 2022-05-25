Edible oil price up by Rs36 per kg

LAHORE: Edible oil and Ghee manufacturers have increased the prices of first and second grade ghee and cooking oil from Rs10 to Rs36. According to latest price jump, which is being blamed on rupee-dollar disparity, first grade ghee of different brands has been increased from Rs10 to Rs36 per kg. Branded ghee has been increased to Rs546 per kg from Rs510 per kg. Similarly, second grade ghee and cooking oil has been increased from Rs485 to Rs495. It should be noted that the first grade five kg dispenser pack also became expensive by Rs180 and its rate was increased from Rs2,550 to Rs2,730.

PFA lodges FIR against eight butchers: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged an FIR against eight butchers for selling unhygienic meat and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations during the operation in Tollinton Market here on Tuesday.

The raiding team also stopped their production till further orders besides discarding 1,400kg meat of chicken while visiting different chicken shops. PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that emergency prohibition orders were imposed due to non-using the cone slaughtering system and failing to meet hygienic working environment. He said that the authority also witnessed a poor storage system and an abundance of insects during raids.

MoU signed: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) on Tuesday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the five universities selected for implementation of its National Idea Lab (NIL) Programme to promote entrepreneurship among educated youths.

The MoU was signed by Smeda CEO Hashim Raza, HEC Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail and vice-chancellors of the five selected universities, including Dr Rizwan Riaz from National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad, Dr Mohsin Khan from Institute of Management Sciences (IMSD), Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Tufail, VC, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, Dr Ahmed Farooq, Balochistan University of IT, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta and Dr Tanvir Hussain, Director National Textile University (NTU), Faisalabad.