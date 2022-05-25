Power games

This refers to the letter, ‘Bitter truth’ (May 20) by Engr Asim Nawab. If people look at the history of democracy in Pakistan, they will find that many generals invariably come into power on the pretext of a party’s bad performance. However, those who replaced the previous governments could not show any better results during their tenures.

Perhaps historians will one day figure out whose performance was the worst. In our country, it is the power game which matters, not the performance of parties.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA