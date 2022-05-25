Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads sector at an estimated cost of Rs1.411 billion.
The approved development schemes included Construction of Flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City (Revised) at the cost of Rs800.791 million and widening / improvement / rehabilitation of road from Kot Momin to Salam Interchange along with Motorway M-2, including link from Kot Momin Road to 8/ASB to Bhiki Road (Revised) at the cost of Rs609.978 million.
LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Umar Jehangir has assumed the charge of his post here...
LAHORE:A seminar and poster exhibition titled "Say No to Drugs" was organised by the National College of Arts in...
LAHORE:A research report has found that hydro-toxicity, the slow and gradual toxification of underground water...
LAHORE:Medical experts disclosed that the new virus Monkey Pox, which was discovered in many other countries of world,...
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has postponed paper of Pakistan Studies of Class-10...
LAHORE:The international conference on media, due to be begin from Wednesday has been postponed due to prevailing...
Comments