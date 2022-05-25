Two uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads sector at an estimated cost of Rs1.411 billion.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City (Revised) at the cost of Rs800.791 million and widening / improvement / rehabilitation of road from Kot Momin to Salam Interchange along with Motorway M-2, including link from Kot Momin Road to 8/ASB to Bhiki Road (Revised) at the cost of Rs609.978 million.