‘No one to be allowed to destabilise country’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was trying to create unrest and polarisation through hybrid warfare tools, but the coalition government would not allow anyone to destabilise the country.
Talking to the media here, he said the coalition government, led by the PML-N, believed in democracy and provision of fundamental rights to people. Therefore, it would not hinder peaceful demonstrations, but if anyone would try to create anarchy and take the law into one’s hands, strict action would be taken against him.
The minister said that the PTI social media teams were propagating about
the caretaker setup to create confusion among masses; however, the government would decide after taking all stakeholders on board about the election date.
