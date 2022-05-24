Pakistan to present VNR of SDGs in UN in July

LAHORE:Pakistan is due to present Voluntary National Review (VNR) of Sustainable Development Goals in July 2022 in the United Nations. As per rules, countries present VNR every four years.

This year Pakistan is going to present VNR of five goals - Goal 4 (Education), Goal 5 (Gender), Goal 14 (Life on Land), Goal 15 (Life Below Water) and Goal 17 (Partnership and Development). Spot light report will be ready by June 15. Right now, Pakistan is on 130th number from the top on VNR index and 129th from the bottom. Pakistan presented its first VNR in 2019.

AWAZ-CDS, an NGO, did extensive work and prepared a 175-page report but got only half a page space in the final report by the government. AWAZ-CDS and Homenet Pakistan in this regard held consultations here on Monday at a local hotel to assess different SDGs. The participants discussed at length the achievements and what needs to be done in different areas.