Man stabs wife, mother-in-law

LAHORE:A man allegedly stabbed his wife and mother-in-law to death over a domestic dispute in the Harbanspura area on Monday.

The suspect identified as Amjad Mughal had a dispute with his wife “L” and his mother-in-law Maryam over a domestic issue. On the day of the incident, he after a brief altercation attacked them with a knife. The victims received serious injuries that claimed their lives. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a plaza on Egerton Road on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit at a plaza situated near LDA Plaza. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss life or injury was reported in the incident.

ARRESTED: Sattokalta police claimed to have arrested two suspected proclaimed offenders (POs) on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Sajid Rasheed and Amanat. Sajid Rasheed was wanted in a fraud case and Amanat in a theft case. They were being handed over to the police stations concerned after completion of legal formalities.

BIKE THIEVES: Factory Area Police arrested two members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Ali Raza. Police recovered eight bikes from their custody.

KITE-SELLER: Nawan Kot police arrested a kite-seller near a private bus stand on Monday. The arrested suspect identified as Sajid was involved in selling kites online. Around 100 kites and strings were recovered from his custody. A case has been registered against him.

MURDER SUSPECTS ARRESTED: Liaqatabad police arrested the adopted daughter involved in stabbing her mother with a sharp-edged knife over property. The son of the victim Azra Perveen told police that she had been visiting her sister Noor Jahan's house in Kot Lakhpat where Noor's adopted daughter Iqra and her husband started exchanging harsh words with Azra over inheritance of property. After a brief altercation, Iqra, her husband and other suspects allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon.

Noor and Azra received serious wounds. They were shifted to hospital. A case was registered against the suspects in Liaqatabad police station.