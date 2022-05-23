Time for unity

The current economic crunch and political instability demand that all political parties form a national government for three years to handle the sinking economy of the country. There should be a coherent policy to stop borrowings and start a systematic movement to get rid of the national debt. Long-standing issues such as inter-provincial disputes and equitable distribution of resources should be resolved.

Electoral reforms should be carried out in which effective legislation should be enacted for national and provincial elections, local bodies elections and internal elections of political parties. After the completion of three years of this national government, all political parties should approach the people with their manifestos. There is no other way to get the country and the nation on the path of progress and prosperity.

Muhammad Shafique

Islamabad