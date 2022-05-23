Lawlessness in society

The recent series of gruesome murders and robberies in Larkana shows that the Sindh police have failed to protect the city’s law-abiding citizens. Lawlessness is a serious and systemic problem in Larkana and other parts of the country.
It seems that the provincial rulers lack the will to preserve law and order in our society.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s defence of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit is commendable. It is also...
K-Electric suspends power supply for a full day once a month in the Garden West area of Karachi. This happens in...
This refers to the editorial ‘Interpreting 63A’ . It has discussed the verdict passed by the Supreme Court on the...
Imran Khan’s inappropriate comments against Maryam Nawaz are appalling. He must refrain from using such language...
The current economic crunch and political instability demand that all political parties form a national government for...
Power shows of the PTI and the PML-N were held almost every other day in the last two weeks, which is quite unusual....
