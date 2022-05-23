 
Monday May 23, 2022
Lawlessness in society

May 23, 2022

The recent series of gruesome murders and robberies in Larkana shows that the Sindh police have failed to protect the city’s law-abiding citizens. Lawlessness is a serious and systemic problem in Larkana and other parts of the country.

It seems that the provincial rulers lack the will to preserve law and order in our society.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

