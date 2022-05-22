PTI leader Shireen Mazari. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Sardar Ashiq Mazari, the father of Tehreek-i-Insaf Pakistan leader Shireen Mazari, had the record of his 40,000-kanal land fraudulently changed, say sources.

Sources said the jamma bandi (procceds of land) and parat sarkar (record of rights) of land in Moza Kacha, Mianwali, were altered in connivance with the revenue officials. It was not that difficult at the time when land reforms were introduced by the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The landlords used to get patwaris and other revenue officials of their choice appointed. The same happened in 1971 when revenue officials took the land record of Ashiq Mazari to his home and made a fake record. Different companies were established and lands were transferred to them.

Sardar Ashiq Mazari was a feudal lord who owned thousands of acres of land in Tehsil Rojhan, District Rajanpur. With the introduction of land reforms, the lands taken from the feudal lords were distributed among the haris and tenant farmers.

In her tweet message two days ago, Shireen Mazari said she was unaware of the matter.

“I was only seven years of age at the time of land reforms. I do not own even 500 acres of land what to talk about 5,000 acres. I am looking for the land files,” she said.