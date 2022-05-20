Four profiteers arrested, Rs539,000 fine imposed

Rawalpindi : The price control magistrates conducted over 1,106 raids in different areas of Rawalpindi and imposed a fine of Rs539,000 on profiteers. Four profiteers were also arrested during the raids.

These details were unveiled during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal here at his office on Thursday. The price control magistrates presented their performance to control ever-increasing prices in the open market. They said that they have imposed huge amounts of fines and registered FIRs against profiteers and hoarders.

In Rawalpindi (Saddar), during 534 raids, a fine of Rs43,000 was slapped on 85 profiteers, two buildings were also sealed during the operation and one person was arrested. A fine of Rs201,000 was imposed on seven hoarders during 54 raids in Taxila Tehsil. A fine of Rs160,000 was imposed on profiteers during 121 raids in Kahuta Tehsil, while a fine of Rs25,000 was imposed on 29 price list violators in Kallar Syedan. A fine of Rs30,500 was imposed for 31 price list violations during 141 raids in Murree. Similarly, during 115 raids in Rawalpindi Cantonment, a fine of Rs8,500 was imposed on 11 price list violators while three were arrested. A fine of Rs71,000 was imposed for 31 price list violations during 141 raids in Rawalpindi (City) as well.

Meanwhile, the commissioner warned all Price Control Magistrates to arrest profiteers at any cost otherwise strict action would be taken against them. He also directed Price Control Magistrates to visit all markets on regular basis.