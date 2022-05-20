LHC to hear PTI plea against Hamza today

Hamza Shahbaz. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti will hear PTI MPAs’ petition seeking annulment of Hamza Shehbaz's election as chief minister Friday (today).

The PTI MPAs, including Sibtain Khan, pleaded that the MPAs of the PTI and PMLQ were forced out of the Punjab Assembly at the behest of Hamza Shehbaz, following which riots and chaos ensued and later Hamza was declared the chief minister.

The petitioners submitted that the police had forcibly prevented the PTI voters from exercising their right to vote, asking as to how the policemen were allowed to enter the PA.

They said while the secretary of the assembly had prevented the entry of non-members, but alleged that the deputy secretary had called 300 non-members inside.

The petitioners alleged that bogus voting had been done in the election, indicating that PTI MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar did not cast his vote but his name was in the list of voters. They requested that the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister be declared null and void.