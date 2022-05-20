9 senior police officers reshuffled

LAHORE:Punjab government on Thursday reshuffled nine senior police officers serving across the Punjab province.

Babar Sarfraz has been posted as RPO Faisalabad, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema as RPO Sahiwal, Sohail Ch as DIG Operations Lahore, Kamran Adil as DIG Investigation Lahore, and Raja Rifat Mukhtar as RPO Bahawalpur.

Services of DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan, RPO Faisalabad Imran Mahmood, RPO Bahawalpur Sher Akbar and RPO Multan Javed Akbar have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab Government.

365 wardens to be promoted: IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the process of promotion of traffic wardens and inspectors should be completed as soon as possible. During the meeting, DIG Tele and Transport and Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, while briefing IG Punjab about the changes in the service structure of traffic wardens, said that 295 traffic wardens across Punjab would be promoted to the rank of Senior Traffic Wardens while 70 Senior Traffic Wardens will be promoted to the rank of DSP Traffic.

IG directed to start the process of approving new seats on different ranks of traffic police and start recruitment process for a total of 4700 seats. The meeting also decided to give status of City Traffic Police Sialkot to Traffic District Sialkot.

Moreover, the recommendation to send traffic police on deputation to motorways, PHP, training centres and other selected institutions will also be considered. Assumes charge: DIG Kamran Adil on Thursday assumed the charge of the post of DIG Investigation Lahore. Kamran Adil belonged to the 30th Common of Pakistan Police Services Group and has held key positions in different parts of the country.