Two women shot at, injured

LAHORE:Two women were injured when some motorcyclists opened firing on a rickshaw in Kot Lakhpat area on Thursday.

Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a rickshaw near Chungi Amrsadhu Bank Stop in Kot Lakhpat area, injuring Shama and Shabana. Fortunately, a child in the rickshaw escaped unhurt. On receiving the information, the police shifted the injured women to the hospital and started searching for the accused.

Bodies of drug addicts found: As many as 145 homeless and unknown drug addicts dead bodies found in different areas of the City from January to April 2022. The major reasons of deaths include overdose and shortage of drugs, shortage of food & water, living with miserable condition on footpaths, gardens and parks.

This was informed by Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign and Director Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), while talking to media about dissemination report on homeless and unknown drug addicts dead bodies and use of drugs, here on Thursday. Syed Mohsin, Arslan and Shahryar also present on the occasion.

Zulfiqar Hussain mentioned that dead bodies of four women drug addicts also found. He said that most of areas such as Data Darbar, Muslim Town Canal, Ali Park, Bhatti Chowk, Lal Pul, Fatehgar, Shadbagh, Lari Adda, Yateem Khana Chowk, Sabzazar, Lakshmi Chowk, Lahore Hotel and Kahana are very high risky for addiction.

Drug dealers arrested: Chowki Punjab Society police arrested two drug dealers and recovered 22kg and 500 grams hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Altaf alias Bhutto and Sharif alias Arshad. The accused were carrying drugs in an auto rickshaw when they were arrested on a tip-off.

Car kills man: A 30-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Thursday, a few hours after he was hit by a car on Jail Road. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the Jail Road when a rashly driven car hit him, as a result he got serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital where he expired. His body was shifted to the morgue.

40 gamblers arrested: Lytton Road police raided a gambling den and arrested 40 gamblers. The den owner Shahid Chaudhry and his brother Arif Chaudhry escaped from the scene. Police claimed that both the brothers were also involved in drug pushing. Police recovered Rs5 lakh and 40 cell phones as stake money.

Man found dead: A 33-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police on Thursday.

A passerby spotted an unidentified man lying dead on the sidewalk near General Hospital in Kot Lakhpat area and informed the police. According to Edhi's spokesperson, the man, yet to be identified, was a drug addict who died due to drug abuse. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

272 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1060 road accidents (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 09 people died, whereas 1110 were injured. Out of this, 641 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Motorbikes were involved in majority (70%) road accidents. The statistics showed that 272 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 300 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 95 Multan with 97 victims and at third Faisalabad with 75 road accidents and 91 victims.

The details further reveal that 1119 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 938 males & 181 females. According to the data 923 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 26 vans, 10 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.