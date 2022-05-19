Robbers’ gang busted, looted money recovered

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a robbers’ gang and recovered looted cash and valuables.

A police team headed by ASI Mohsin Ali Khan along with other officials busted the gang known as ‘Zafar ullah dacoits gang’ involved in robbery at Anda Mandi Godam in the jurisdiction of Police Station (Sabzi Mandi), said a news release on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Zafar Ullah s/o Naqeeb Ullah Khan, Munawar Hussain s/o Ameer Pao Khan and Majid Iqbal s/o Abdul Ali. The accused have previous criminal record and involved in five cases registered in PS Sabzi Mandi. The police team also recovered cash and mobile phone worth Rs325,000 from their possession.

Meanwhile, police apprehended two robbers involved in a series of robberies and recovered looted items.Following the orders of IGP, a police team of Police Station headed by SHO Noon Muhammad Adeel Shoukat along with ASI Fakhar Iqbal and other officials accelerated their efforts against criminals and used latest technology and human resources arrested two robbers namely Shoaib s/o Abdul Rasheed and Zeeshan Shafique s/o Muhammad Shafique residents of Dhok Abbasi in case No. 248/22 under section 392 PPC, Police Station (Noon).

Police team also recovered two pistols with ammunition, six mobile phones and cash worth Rs50,000. The accused have previous criminal record and nine cases have already been registered in Police Station (Naseerabad) against them.Meanwhile, Islamabad Police have apprehended seven outlaws including burglars and bike lifters and recovered looted items.