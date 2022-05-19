 
close
Thursday May 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ukrainian flag on summit of Everest

By AFP
May 19, 2022

KATHMANDU: On the roof of the world, Antonina Samoilova held up a blue and yellow panel emblazoned "Stand With Ukraine" while her father and brother were serving in the army defending their country against Russia’s invasion.

Comments