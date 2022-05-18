Court seeks report on performance of missing persons commission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on its performance and SOPs to address the issue of missing persons.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case of recovery of journalist Muddasir Naro and other missing persons. The court asked the commission to also inform it how it had been constituted; what were its TORs and how these were implemented.

The court said it wanted to decide the petitions as early as possible. The court observed that the matter had been sent to the cabinet but to no avail. The court adjourned the case until May 25.