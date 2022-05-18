Court seeks report on performance of missing persons commission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance on its performance and SOPs to address the issue of missing persons.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case of recovery of journalist Muddasir Naro and other missing persons. The court asked the commission to also inform it how it had been constituted; what were its TORs and how these were implemented.
The court said it wanted to decide the petitions as early as possible. The court observed that the matter had been sent to the cabinet but to no avail. The court adjourned the case until May 25.
KARACHI: For the first time, three permanent deans have been selected in the Institute of Business Administration...
MIRANSHAH: A doctor was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Haiderkhel area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan...
RAWALPINDI: Commander Quetta Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Tuesday visited cholera affected areas in Pir Koh...
PESHAWAR: The Auditor General of Pakistan has revealed serious irregularities amounting to over Rs3.3 billion in the...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the launching of the Insaf Food Card Scheme in the province...
During US visit, Bilawal Bhutto will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Comments