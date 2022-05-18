 
Wednesday May 18, 2022
Peshawar

TTP commander arrested

By Bureau report
May 18, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested a top commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Swabi on Tuesday.

An official said commander Gohar Rahman was carrying a head money of Rs5 million.

The terrorist was held during an operation by the CTD Mardan region.

