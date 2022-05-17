 
May 17, 2022
Georgia jails pro-opposition media owner

By AFP
May 17, 2022

TBILISI: Georgia on Monday jailed for over three years an owner of the nation’s most popular television station critical of the government, further raising concerns over media freedom in the country. Nika Gvaramia, an anchor and owner of the pro-opposition Mtavari TV, was found guilty of harming the financial interests of a television station he had earlier run, a judge of the Tbilisi city court said.

