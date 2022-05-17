Two killed, four injured in accidents

FAISALABAD: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and four others suffered injuries in separate road accidents here on Monday. According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Rafique along with his daughter Samreen Rafiquewas travelling on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler was hit by a bus of a local textile mill on Jaranwala Road. Both suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. In another accident, four persons of a family identified as Shahid (22), Kiran (28), Amjad and Muskan, all residents of Rawalpindi, were travelling by a car on the Motorway when a truck hit their vehicle. All car riders sustained injuries and shifted to Allied Hospital by a Rescue team.