Allama Nasir Abbas elected MWM chairman

ISLAMABAD: Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffari was elected as Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Sunday.

Allama Raja Nasir pocketed highest votes in the election held during MWM’s Convention in the federal capital. The members of the electoral college, comprising central officials, provincial chapters officials and representatives from district chapters, cast their votes in the electoral process here, says a press release.

Earlier, Shoora Aali of MWM had shortlisted three contestants for the election. Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi and Allama Syed Baqir Zaidi were two other candidates for the top post. Jamaat Ahly-Hadees Chairman Ziaullah Shah Bukhari said that we should work for unity among the different sects of Muslim as the conflict and segregation is not favourable for the nation.

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Agriculture Meesam Kazim said that it's an honour for him that he is a worker of MWM and in Pakistan the role of religious political parties curtailed. “We will continue our efforts for an independent Pakistan,” he said. Nazim Parachinar Agha Muzzamil said that the political participation is utmost significant, being nonpartisan is not a solution to emerging challenges.