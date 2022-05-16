Khattak says will vacate Ministers’ Enclave on 25th

ISLAMABAD: PTI senior leader Pervez Khattak has clarified his position for not vacating an official residence at the Ministers’ Enclave that was allotted him when he had become the federal minister.
Khattak said he would vacate the official residence on May 25 as he would be handed over the house, where he would live on the date. He said he had asked the authorities to give him time up to May 25 to shift to the house. Referring the then PMLN’s federal minister Sartaj Aziz, Khattak said he had taken four months to vacate the official residence allotted to him.
Earlier, a news item was published that former defence minister Pervez Khattak and federal minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had refused to leave their official residences.
