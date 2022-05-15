Gold rises Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs600 per tola on Saturday on depreciation of the rupee.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs135,900 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs514 to Rs116,512.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,813 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has registered 2,345 new companies in April 2022...
LAHORE: CNG price in Sindh and Punjab has reached a record high of Rs300 per kilogram as private sector is barred from...
NEW YORK: US loans have outperformed other debt instruments this year because of the protection they offer from rising...
LAHORE: The World Bank issued a detailed report on South Asian economy unveiling many things for policy makers to...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday inaugurated country’s largest tech conference and expo Zindigi Future...
KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain on the back foot next week on a persistent high importer demand and scant...
Comments