Gold rises Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs600 per tola on Saturday on depreciation of the rupee.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs135,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs514 to Rs116,512.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,813 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,337.44.