CS reviews arrangements for polio drive

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed that polio eradication campaign starting from May 23-27 be made a complete success.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the campaign at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said: “The country must be made polio-free for health and future of our children”.

He mentioned that for complete eradication of polio, every one needs to continue working with national spirit. The meeting was briefed that during the five-day campaign 22 million children would be administered vaccine in Punjab and more than 156,000 polio workers would be deployed in the province. All deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through a video link.