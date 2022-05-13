Met office forecasts Karachi could experience over 40oC in two days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Thursday that the maximum temperature in Karachi during the ongoing heat wave in Sindh could go up to 40 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

According to Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz, the prevailing severe heat wave over central and upper Sindh will grip lower Sindh and last till May 16. The daytime temperature would likely to rise to 47-49 degrees Celsius in Dadu, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze districts, while in Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts the temperature would go up to 46 Celsius.

The weather advisory said very hot and dry conditions might affect crops, vegetables and orchards. It advised the farmers to manage their crops.The energy demand could also increase in Sindh. On Thursday, Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country with the maximum temperature recorded being 49.5 degrees Celsius.